TTC launches investigation into reports of fireworks being set off on buses

TORONTO — A teenage girl has been charged after police say a firework was set off on a public bus in Toronto this week.

Toronto police say the incident took place Tuesday on a TTC bus in the Kingston Road and Guildwood Parkway area.

Authorities say the bus was at full capacity at the time, but there were no injuries.

A 14-year-old girl is scheduled to appear in court in July on a charge of mischief endangering life.

The Toronto Transit Commission says it has launched an investigation into several incidents of fireworks being set off on its buses.

A video posted online appears to show a teenage boy lighting what looks like a blue and yellow firework with a lighter inside a packed bus, with passengers screaming as they protect their heads and duck for cover.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2023.

