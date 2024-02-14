Tuition increases ruled out as a way to help post-secondary finances, Ford says

February 13, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 42 min on February 13, 2024
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Tuition increases ruled out as a way to help post-secondary finances, Ford says

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford has completely ruled out tuition fee increases as a way to ease financial struggles faced by the province’s colleges and universities.

Late last month Ford indicated he did not want to raise tuition, but he went further Tuesday – when a reporter asked if he had totally ruled out increases, the premier said “that’s right.” 

Ford’s government cut tuition by 10 per cent in 2019 for Canadian students and froze it as it cancelled a program introduced by the former Liberal government to give low-income students free tuition.

The tuition cut and freeze combined with low levels of provincial funding to post-secondary institutions forced many schools to look for different revenue streams, increasing reliance on international students, who pay much higher tuition. 

A government-commissioned panel last year recommended the province unfreeze tuition while raising student aid and increase operating grants to the schools. 

Neither Ford nor Colleges and Universities Minister Jill Dunlop have indicated yet what they plan to do to stabilize post-secondary funding, aside from telling institutions to find efficiencies, and, now ruling out a tuition increase.

Post-secondary institutions are now also grappling with a cap on international students’ study permits that will see Ontario’s allotment of new visas cut in half. Ford said Tuesday he was “caught off guard” by the federal government announcement.

Colleges Ontario, which represents the province’s 24 publicly funded colleges, said the new cap is already creating havoc as they have year-round intake of students.

The Council of Ontario Universities has said their institutions receive the lowest amount of operating grant funding per full-time student of all the provinces. The level in Ontario is $8,647 compared to a Canadian average of $12,215.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Doug Ford does not want to raise post-secondary tuition in Ontario
Ontario News

Doug Ford does not want to raise post-secondary tuition in Ontario

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday he does not want to raise tuition for post-secondary students,…

Ontario expert panel urges end to post-secondary tuition freeze
Ontario News

Ontario expert panel urges end to post-secondary tuition freeze

TORONTO — Ontario should end its post-secondary tuition freeze and increase per-student funding to its universities and colleges,…

Post-secondary schools must guarantee housing for international students: Ontario
Ontario News

Post-secondary schools must guarantee housing for international students: Ontario

TORONTO — Ontario colleges and universities will be required to guarantee housing for incoming international…