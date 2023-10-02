TVO employees vote to reject ‘final’ contract offer as strike heads into 7th week

TORONTO — Workers at Ontario’s public broadcaster have voted to reject what the company’s management says is its “final” offer after nearly six weeks of labour action.

TVO CEO Jeffrey Orridge issued a statement saying he’s disappointed Canadian Media Guild employees voted against the offer, prolonging the strike he says “now enters a new and uncharted phase.”

Dozens of TVO employees walked off the job in August after CMG, the union representing around 70 journalists, producers and education workers at the Ontario organization, said it wasn’t able to reach a fair agreement with the employer.

The latest offer included a wage increase of 7.5 per cent over three years — 3 per cent retroactive to 2022, 2.75 per cent in 2023 and 1.75 per cent in 2024 — as well as protections preventing the use of contracts to replace permanent and temporary workers.

CMG did not immediately respond to a request for comment and has not released the percentage of its membership that voted against the offer.

The union has said some of the main sticking points in bargaining were wages it described as well-below what’s needed to catch up to inflation and temporary contract work.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2023.