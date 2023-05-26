Two 16-year-old Mississauga boys identified as victims in Pembrooke shooting

May 26, 2023 at 17 h 53 min
The Canadian Press
Two 16-year-old Mississauga boys identified as victims in Pembrooke shooting

PEMBROOKE — Ontario Provincial Police have identified two 16-year-old boys from Mississauga, Ont., as the victims of a fatal shooting northwest of Ottawa over the long weekend.  

Police say a third 16-year-old from Mississauga suffered life-threatening injuries in Monday’s double homicide in Pembrooke, Ont. 

OPP say a post-mortem confirmed Noah Nathaniel Annis and Alando Omario Davidson both died from gunshot injuries. 

Police say they believe the victims were targeted. 

Officers were called to a home shortly before 3 a.m. where they found two people suffering from life-threatening injuries. One died in hospital and the other survived. 

Police say the third teen was found dead “in the immediate area” of the scene shortly after. 

OPP did not say whether investigators had information about the victims’ possible connections or why the three Mississauga teens were in the city about 150 kilometres northwest of Ottawa.   

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2023. 

