Two boys, adult sent to hospital with minor injures after car crashes daycare fence

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Two young boys and a woman were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a car crashed into the fence of daycare in Vaughan, Ont., on Wednesday.

York Regional Police said a car being driven by a man in his 80s lost control in a parking lot on Wednesday morning and hit the fence of the daycare, where children and staff were in a yard.

The fence hit some children, as well as an employee, police said. Two boys –aged two and three – and the staff member were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“This could have been a terrible tragedy, fortunately we’re looking at a situation where everyone has minor injuries and the situation is under control,” Sgt. Clint Whitney said in a news conference outside the daycare.

“We’re going to investigate it thoroughly and once that investigation is done we’ll make a determination as to whether or not charges are appropriate in this case.”

Police said the driver of the car was found on the ground beside the vehicle. There was also a woman who was a passenger in the car at the time, they said.

All children at the daycare had been accounted for, police said, and parents were taking their kids home.

“As you can expect, parents were upset, so it was a bit of a chaotic scene when we first got here,” Whitney said. “Once the dust settled we were able to establish what happened to a certain degree.”

Officers are looking to speak with witnesses as well as anyone who might have dashcam footage of what happened.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2023.