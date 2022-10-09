Two children killed in rural ATV collision in Hamilton, police report

HAMILTON — Police say two children have been killed in a rural ATV collision in Hamilton.

Hamilton police responded to a call in the southeastern community of Binbrook shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police say two children were taken to hospital, where they died.

Hamilton Police superintendent Treena MacSween says in a tweet the service is “heartbroken over this tragic incident.”

Police have not provided further details.

They are asking anyone with information to reach out.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2022.