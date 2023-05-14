Two dead in three-vehicle car crash in southwestern Ontario

May 14, 2023
The Canadian Press
Two dead in three-vehicle car crash in southwestern Ontario

CALEDON, Ont. — Police say two people have died after a car crash in Caledon, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to a collision on Highway 9 around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

They say the crash involved a pickup truck and two motorcycles.

OPP say a 51-year-old driver from Shelburne, Ont., died at the scene. 

They say a 52-year-old woman was airlifted to a Toronto hospital where she later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2023.

