Two dead, three in hospital after crash involving SUV, school bus; student not hurt

CALEDON, Ont. — Two people who were in an SUV have died and three others are in hospital after a crash involving their vehicle and a school bus in Caledon, northwest of Toronto.

Police say the school bus driver and the one student who was on the bus were not injured.

The crash took place just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say one person from the SUV died at the scene.

They say the four other people who were in that vehicle were taken to hospital, one of whom later died.

Ontario Provincial Police say a stretch of Heart Lake Road is expected to remain closed to traffic for several hours due to the investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2023.