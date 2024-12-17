Two employees charged with negligence after death of retirement home resident: police


The Canadian Press
OSHAWA, Ont. — Police in Durham Region say two retirement home employees have been charged with criminal negligence after a resident in their care died last year after being locked out of the building.

Police say they were called on April 1, 2023 to Aspira Traditions of Durham Region in Oshawa, Ont., where a 79-year-old woman was found sitting on a bench outside without vital signs.

They say paramedics brought her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say investigators found that the “vulnerable” woman had exited the building around 7:30 p.m. the night before, and was unable to re-enter because the doors were locked.

They say an autopsy revealed her death was a result of exposure to the elements.

Police say a 34-year-old Oshawa resident and a 29-year-old Newcastle resident have both been charged with criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide necessities of life to a person under charge.

