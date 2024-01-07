Two found dead after house fire in Vaughan, Ont.

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Two people were found dead after a house fire in Vaughan, Ont., on Saturday night.

York Regional Police say emergency services received a call about the fire at around 8:15 p.m.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control, but two people who had been in the basement were pronounced dead.

Police say two people who lived in the upper part of the home made it out safe.

Police say they don’t yet know the cause of the fire.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2024.