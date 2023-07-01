Two injured at separate scenes after Toronto drive-by shooting: police

TORONTO — A drive-by shooting in Toronto’s east end has sent two people to hospital. 

Police say officers responded to reports of shots fired from a vehicle in the Scarborough area around 2:40 p.m. Friday.

Toronto Paramedics say they took one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries and another with serious injuries from two separate scenes along McCowan Road. 

Paramedics say one scene was at the intersection with Ellesmere Road, while the other was a block east at Bellamy Road. 

Police say the suspect vehicle is a black SUV. 

The shooting comes about two hours after police responded to a fatal stabbing in the same area that left one man dead. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2023. 

