Two injured at separate scenes after Toronto drive-by shooting: police

TORONTO — A drive-by shooting in Toronto’s east end has sent two people to hospital.

Police say officers responded to reports of shots fired from a vehicle in the Scarborough area around 2:40 p.m. Friday.

Toronto Paramedics say they took one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries and another with serious injuries from two separate scenes along McCowan Road.

Paramedics say one scene was at the intersection with Ellesmere Road, while the other was a block east at Bellamy Road.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a black SUV.

The shooting comes about two hours after police responded to a fatal stabbing in the same area that left one man dead.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2023.