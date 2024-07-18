Two Listeria deaths were in Ontario, health ministry confirms

July 18, 2024 at 13 h 38 min
Reading time: 1 min
Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
TORONTO — Ontario’s Health Ministry has confirmed that the two listeriosis deaths linked to a plant-based milk recall were in that province.

Twelve people, including 10 in Ontario, one in Quebec and one in Nova Scotia have fallen ill after drinking Listeria-contaminated Silk and Great Value brand milks.

Ontario’s Ministry of Health would not comment Thursday on the ages of the people who died, but the Public Health Agency of Canada says 58 per cent of the listeriosis illness have been in adults 60 years of age and over.

Silk brand almond milk, coconut milk, almond-coconut milk and oat milk were recalled earlier this month, as was Great Value brand almond milk.

Most of the recalled products have best-before dates up to and including Oct. 4.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2024.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

