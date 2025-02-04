Two men are dead after attempted home invasion in South Glengarry, Ont.: police

February 4, 2025 at 17 h 17 min
The Canadian Press
Police say two men were shot dead during an attempted home invasion in eastern Ontario and investigators are working to determine if the residents were acting in self-defence.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded Sunday night to what started as a home invasion on Old Highway 2 in South Glengarry.

Upon arrival, they found two men who had died of gunshot wounds and two people were taken into custody.

OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson says both people were residents of the home and they have since been released “unconditionally.” They were not injured in the incident.

Dickson says finding out if they acted in self-defence is part of the investigation.

He says police are still searching for a third suspect involved in the alleged home invasion, who fled the scene before officers arrived.

A firearm was also seized at the home as the investigation continues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2025.

