Two men arrested in connection with December pro-Palestinian Toronto protest

January 21, 2024 — Changed at 15 h 42 min on January 21, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Two men arrested in connection with December pro-Palestinian Toronto protest

Toronto police have arrested two men in connection with a December pro-Palestinian protest at the downtown Eaton Centre mall.

Police say the two Toronto men, aged 19 and 34, are both facing charges of unlawful assembly, mischief to interfere with property and assaulting a peace officer.

The teen is also facing a charge of uttering threats and unlawful assembly while masked.

Police have previously said they were investigating a Dec. 17 protest in front of Zara at the mall.

Police allege the two men blocked a store entrance and then pushed security while trying to get into the store, before one of them made “verbal threats” toward a person in the mall.

They allege one man pushed a police officer and the other hit an officer with an umbrella.

The charges come as Toronto police crackdown on some pro-Palestinian protests in the city.

Chief Myron Demkiw recently announced a ban on the protests at the Avenue Road and Highway 401 overpass, citing the safety of drivers on the highway. He also said many, particularly members of the Jewish community, were feeling unsafe given ongoing protests and a spike in hate crimes against Jews and Muslims.

At the time, Demkiw said officers would increasingly be “applying a criminal lens” when policing protests.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ottawa’s Rideau Canal Skateway reopens after last year’s historic closure
Ontario News

Ottawa’s Rideau Canal Skateway reopens after last year’s historic closure

OTTAWA — After almost two years, and a few extra hours of waiting, Ottawa's iconic Rideau Canal has…

Dricus Du Plessis wins middleweight title after gruelling war of attrition at UFC 297
Ontario News

Dricus Du Plessis wins middleweight title after gruelling war of attrition at UFC 297

TORONTO — Middleweight champion Sean Strickland and challenger Dricus (Stillknocks) Du Plessis had…