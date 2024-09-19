Two men charged in alleged Keswick, Ont., double murder: police

Two men have been charged with murder for the alleged shootings of two people found dead in a Keswick, Ont., park.

York regional police say the 19- and 21-year-old men from Barrie, Ont., each face a first-degree murder charge.

Police have identified the victims as 21-year-old Reilly Macdonald and 39-year-old Mark Sutcliffe.

Officers responded to sounds of gunshots at Bayview and Lowndes Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say they found the two victims, who died at the scene, in Bayview Park.

Police say they believe the accused and victims knew one another, but they have not confirmed their relationship.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.