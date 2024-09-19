Two men charged in alleged Keswick, Ont., double murder: police

September 19, 2024 at 15 h 09 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Two men charged in alleged Keswick, Ont., double murder: police

Two men have been charged with murder for the alleged shootings of two people found dead in a Keswick, Ont., park.

York regional police say the 19- and 21-year-old men from Barrie, Ont., each face a first-degree murder charge.

Police have identified the victims as 21-year-old Reilly Macdonald and 39-year-old Mark Sutcliffe.

Officers responded to sounds of gunshots at Bayview and Lowndes Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say they found the two victims, who died at the scene, in Bayview Park.

Police say they believe the accused and victims knew one another, but they have not confirmed their relationship.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Shooting ‘My Old Ass’ in Muskoka felt like summer camp, director and star say
Ontario News

Shooting ‘My Old Ass’ in Muskoka felt like summer camp, director and star say

TORONTO — The cottage country set of "My Old Ass" felt so much like summer camp, the film's cast and…