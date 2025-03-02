Two men charged with second-degree murder in death of 16-year-old: Toronto police

March 1, 2025 at 20 h 26 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Two men charged with second-degree murder in death of 16-year-old: Toronto police

Toronto police say two men have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 16-year-old boy in the city’s west end earlier this month.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting in the area of The East Mall and Rathburn Road the evening of Feb. 4.

They say when officers arrived, they found two male victims and both were taken to hospital.

Police say one of the alleged victims, a 16-year-old boy, died from his injuries while the other sustained serious injuries.

They say two men, ages 18 and 20, are each facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Police say the accused were scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Maple Leafs sign forward Borya Valis to three-year, entry-level contract

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Borya Valis to a three-year, entry-level contract,…