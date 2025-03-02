Two men charged with second-degree murder in death of 16-year-old: Toronto police

Toronto police say two men have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 16-year-old boy in the city’s west end earlier this month.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting in the area of The East Mall and Rathburn Road the evening of Feb. 4.

They say when officers arrived, they found two male victims and both were taken to hospital.

Police say one of the alleged victims, a 16-year-old boy, died from his injuries while the other sustained serious injuries.

They say two men, ages 18 and 20, are each facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Police say the accused were scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2025.