Two more men charged in killing of pregnant woman, partner in Bowmanville, Ont.

March 13, 2024
The Canadian Press
BOWMANVILLE, Ont. — Two more men have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of a pregnant woman and her partner in Bowmanville, Ont.

Durham Regional Police say a 22-year-old Oshawa, Ont., man and a 37-year-old Ajax, Ont., man have each been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the February 2023 deaths of 28-year-old Aram Kamel and 26-year-old Rafad Alzubaidy.

Officers found Kamel and Alzubaidy lying dead on the main floor of a home, police said. They were shot multiple times at close range and Alzubaidy was six months pregnant when she was killed.

Police have not yet said what the motive behind the crime was.

A 21-year-old man with no fixed address, a 21-year-old man from Toronto and a 20-year-old man from Toronto were arrested last week and are each charged with two counts of first degree murder.

Police have said the deaths were believed to be the result of a targeted killing.

