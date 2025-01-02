Two more suspects charged in 2023 shooting that killed Toronto man

TORONTO — Toronto police say they have arrested two more suspects in a 2023 shooting that killed a 21-year-old man in the city’s east end.

Police say Joshua Bernard-Reis died in hospital weeks after he was shot in September 2023.

A 19-year-old man was arrested in November of that year and charged with first-degree murder.

That was followed in January 2024 with the arrest of a 16-year-old boy who was charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Police say the two suspects arrested Monday — a 21-year-old man from Toronto and an 18-year-old man from Brampton, Ont. — have also been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

The 18-year-old cannot be publicly identified because he was a minor at the time of the shooting.

