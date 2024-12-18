Two new arrests in case of Ontario realtor found dead in cottage country: police

Police say they have made two more arrests in the case of a Toronto-area woman whose burned remains were found in August.

York Regional Police say the two suspects face a slew of charges and one of them also stands accused of manslaughter.

Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, a 56-year-old from Markham, was reported missing by her family on Aug. 9 and her burned remains were found three days later in the cottage-country community of Parry Sound, Ont.

Police have said they believe Mui went missing from an address in Stouffville, Ont., where she had been conducting a real-estate transaction, and that she was targeted.

Investigators now say they have charged a 19-year-old from Toronto with manslaughter, kidnapping and other offences, while a 24-year-old from Oshawa is facing charges that include indignity to a human body and weapons trafficking.

A Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder remains in effect for a previously identified 47-year-old suspect from Markham.

Police have said that he travelled to Hong Kong a few days after Mui went missing.

Three youths were charged months ago with firearms and fraud-related offences in connection with Mui’s case.

The teens are believed to have used Mui’s credit card in the Toronto area after her disappearance, investigators have said, but their exact involvement in the case was still under investigation at that time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2024.