Two pedestrians killed, driver injured in Windsor, Ont., collision: police

Windsor police say two pedestrians have died following a vehicle crash in the city earlier this week.

Police say officers were called to the area of Walker Road and Niagara Street for a single-vehicle crash involving two pedestrians around 2 p.m. on Monday.

They say officers found a heavily damaged red SUV on its side near the sidewalk.

Police say a 68-year-old woman and 63-year-old man are dead as a result of their injuries.

The driver was extracted from the SUV by firefighters and taken to hospital.

Police say anyone with information about the crash should contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2024.