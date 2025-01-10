Two people charged after allegedly trying to smuggle 45 kg of cannabis on plane: RCMP

January 10, 2025 at 18 h 37 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Two people charged after allegedly trying to smuggle 45 kg of cannabis on plane: RCMP

TORONTO — Two people have been charged after RCMP allege they tried to smuggle a total of about 45 kilograms of cannabis on a flight from Toronto to the United Kingdom.

RCMP say the suspects are two people who were travelling separately from Toronto’s Pearson airport to London on Nov. 14, and were “seemingly not connected.”

They say border agents found “two separate cases” of cannabis concealed inside luggage during their inspections.

RCMP say a 40-year-old suspect is alleged to have brought just shy of 22 kilograms of cannabis, while a 32-year-old suspect is alleged to have had 22.5 kilograms.

Each has been charged with exporting contrary to the Cannabis Act.

They’ve been released and are due to appear in court in February.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Corus touts Home and Flavour network launches as it reports Q1 profit down
Ontario News

Corus touts Home and Flavour network launches as it reports Q1 profit down

TORONTO — The chief executives of Corus Entertainment Inc. say they're encouraged by responses to the…