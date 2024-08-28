Two people charged after infant dies in First Nation on Manitoulin Island

WIKWEMIKONG, Ont. — Police say two people have been charged in the death of an infant in a First Nation on Manitoulin Island.

Ontario Provincial Police say an infant in Wikwemikong First Nation was taken to hospital on May 8.

OPP say they were called to help Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service with the investigation on May 15, and the infant died a day later.

Provincial police say a 33-year-old woman was arrested last week and a 34-year-old man was arrested Monday.

They say both of the accused are members of the First Nation and have been charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Police say one of the accused has been released from custody and is due back in court next week, while the other was set to appear at a bail hearing Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2024.