Two people charged after man found dead in London, Ont., park: police

September 23, 2024 at 12 h 22 min
The Canadian Press
LONDON, Ont. — Police in London, Ont., say two people have been arrested and charged after a man was found dead in a park.

Police say officers responded to an area in the east end of the city in relation to a check-welfare investigation around 6 p.m. on Friday.

They say when officers arrived, they found a man dead in a park in the area.

Police say a man and a woman were arrested on Saturday, and the man, a 29-year-old from London, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

They say the woman, a 30-year-old also from London, has been charged with one count of manslaughter.

London police spokesperson Sgt. Sandasha Bough says an autopsy is expected to be completed on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2024.

