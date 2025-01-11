Two people charged with murder after fatal 2023 fire in northern Ontario: police

Ontario Provincial Police say three people have been arrested and two of them have been charged with first-degree murder in a northern Ontario fire that left a man dead two years ago.

Police say emergency officials responded to a “suspicious” fire at a home and vehicle in Huron Shores, Ont., around 9 a.m. on Feb. 6, 2023.

They say the remains of 51-year-old Dwayne Kozuch were found in the home.

Police say two suspects, both 28 years old from Blind River, Ont., have each been charged with first-degree murder, arson disregarding human life and arson damaging property.

They remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in an Elliot Lake, Ont., court next month.

Police say a third suspect, a 42-year-old from Blind River, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and also faces the same two arson charges.

They say the third suspect is in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2025.