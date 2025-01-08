Two people charged with negligence in death of nine-month-old baby: police

Ontario Provincial Police say two people have been charged in the death of an infant on Saugeen First Nation nearly two years ago.

Police say emergency crews responded to a report of an unresponsive infant at a home on the First Nation on March 26, 2023.

They say a nine-month-old baby was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

OPP say a 33-year-old from Saugeen Shores and a 28-year-old from Saugeen First Nation have each been charged with criminal negligence causing death.

Police say both suspects have been held in custody pending a bail hearing on Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact Grey Bruce OPP.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2025.

