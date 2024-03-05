Two people dead after reports of someone being struck by train in northwest Toronto

March 5, 2024 — Changed at 6 h 40 min on March 5, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Toronto Police are investigating a train incident in northwest Toronto that left two people dead.

Police received initial reports at 10:05 p.m. local time of someone being struck by a train near Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

Police later located two people at the scene who were both pronounced dead.

The city’s UP Express train service was suspended for several hours “due to a fatality,” according to the official UP Express website.

The service has now been restored, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The UP Express is a 4-stop train service designed to quickly move travellers between Toronto’s Union Station and Pearson International Airport.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 5, 2024.

