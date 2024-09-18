Two people dead after shooting in Keswick park, York Region police investigate

September 18, 2024 at 17 h 21 min
The Canadian Press
KESWICK, Ont. — York Regional Police say two people are dead after a shooting at a park in the community of Keswick.

Police say officers responded to sounds of gunshots in the area of Bayview and Lowndes Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, and two adults were pronounced dead.

The force says its homicide unit is investigating.

Officers are calling the incident isolated, with no threat to the public.

The York Region District School Board says schools in the area are under a hold and secure due to police activity in the area.

Police are looking for witnesses and asking nearby residents to check security footage for any information that might help the investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published September 18, 2024.

