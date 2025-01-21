Two students, driver seriously injured in school bus collision in Sudbury, Ont.

January 20, 2025 at 19 h 02 min
The Canadian Press
Provincial police say two students and a school bus driver were seriously injured in a collision in Sudbury, Ont., Monday morning.

Police say emergency crews responded to a collision involving a school bus and a commercial vehicle in the northbound lane of Highway 69 just before 8:30 a.m.

They say 12 students were on the school bus at the time and a total of eight people were taken to hospital.

Police say two students sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the bus driver had life-threatening injuries, while five students were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The other students and the driver of the other vehicle were not injured.

Police say Highway 69 will remain closed in both directions as they investigate the collision.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2025.

