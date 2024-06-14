Two teenagers arrested in stabbing on Toronto transit bus: police

TORONTO, ONTARIO — Toronto police say two 15-year-old boys have been arrested after an argument on board a city transit bus escalated into a stabbing.

Police say the two teens have been treated for their injuries in hospital and both are now facing charges.

Officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday to reports that two people had been stabbed after a verbal argument broke out on a Toronto Transit Commission bus in the city’s west end.

Police say the bus driver also sustained minor injuries as one of the teens fled the vehicle.

Police say both 15-year-olds are facing a charge of assault with a weapon, and one of the teens has also been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a weapon for committing an offence, and failing to comply with a release order.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2024.