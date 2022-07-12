Two teenagers die after collision in Prince Edward County: Ontario Provincial Police

July 11, 2022 at 21 h 10 min
The Canadian Press

Ontario Provincial Police say two teenagers have died after a single-vehicle collision in Prince Edward County. 

They say the collision occurred on County Road 23 in the Township of Ameliasburgh around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. 

Police say an initial investigation indicates that the vehicle left the roadway, entered a ditch and rolled. 

As a result, the driver, 19-year-old Justin Crowe, and the lone passenger, 17-year-old Sarah Bradbury, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2022. 

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

