Two teens arrested after fire destroys First Nation’s only school: chief and council

January 25, 2024 at 22 h 39 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

FORT HOPE, Ont. — A northwestern Ontario First Nation says two teens have been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed the community’s only school.

Chief Solomon Atlookan and the band council of the Eabametoong First Nation say no one was hurt in the early morning fire at the John C. Yesno Education Centre.

They say police have deemed it to be the result of arson and have taken two suspects, aged 14 and 17, into custody.

In a statement, the chief and council say the community is “devastated” by the loss of the school, which they say will affect close to 300 students from junior kindergarten to Grade 9.

They say a task force that also includes the Ontario government, Indigenous Services Canada and others will be working to address the community’s immediate, short-term and long-term needs, including plans to continue education.

That will include an interim online schooling system, as well as continuing to pursue plans to build a new school, now on a more urgent basis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan 25., 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario privacy commissioner feels urgency to address ‘Wild West’ risks of AI
Ontario News

Ontario privacy commissioner feels urgency to address ‘Wild West’ risks of AI

TORONTO — Ontario's information and privacy commissioner says she feels "a sense of urgency" to act…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,101.54, up…