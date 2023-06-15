Two teens charged after deadly Sudbury, Ont., stabbing

Two teens have been charged following a deadly stabbing in Sudbury, Ont.

Greater Sudbury Police say a 17-year-old boy died and another young person was seriously injured in an early-morning stabbing on Wednesday.

Police say it’s believed they were stabbed when an altercation took place between a group of individuals.

They say officers canvassed the area near the scene and searched by air and ground for suspects.

Police say two teens have turned themselves.

They say a 16-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder, and a 17-year-old has been charged with two counts of assault in the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2023.