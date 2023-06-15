Two teens charged after deadly Sudbury, Ont., stabbing

June 15, 2023 at 16 h 52 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Two teens charged after deadly Sudbury, Ont., stabbing

Two teens have been charged following a deadly stabbing in Sudbury, Ont. 

Greater Sudbury Police say a 17-year-old boy died and another young person was seriously injured in an early-morning stabbing on Wednesday.

Police say it’s believed they were stabbed when an altercation took place between a group of individuals.

They say officers canvassed the area near the scene and searched by air and ground for suspects.

Police say two teens have turned themselves. 

They say a 16-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder, and a 17-year-old has been charged with two counts of assault in the case. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Teen dead, another youth injured in Sudbury, Ont., stabbing: police
Ontario News

Teen dead, another youth injured in Sudbury, Ont., stabbing: police

SUDBURY, Ont. — Police in Sudbury, Ont., say a 17-year-old boy was killed and another young person…

Police arrest, charge 16-year-old in shooting at bar in Greater Sudbury, Ont.
Ontario News

Police arrest, charge 16-year-old in shooting at bar in Greater Sudbury, Ont.

Police say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in a deadly shooting at a city bar in northern…

Ontario News

Police say 22-year-old man dies after shooting at bar in Sudbury, Ont.

Police in Sudbury are looking for at least one suspect after a deadly shooting at a city bar on Friday…