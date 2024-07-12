Two teens charged with second-degree murder after 16-year-old dies in shooting

The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Toronto police say two teenage boys have been charged with second-degree murder in an apartment building shooting that killed another teenage boy.

Police say they responded to gunshots heard inside a building in Toronto around midnight on Monday.

They say they found a 16-year-old who had been shot inside an apartment unit.

Police say life-saving measures were performed but he died at the scene.

Police say a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year old boy have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

They say the accused were scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2024.

