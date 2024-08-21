Two teens face murder charge in alleged tow truck-related ‘crime spree’: police

TORONTO — Toronto police say they have arrested two teens for an alleged murder and 11 other shootings that investigators have linked to what they describe a violent tow truck industry turf war.

Police say the 15- and 16-year-old boys are both facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a 28-year-old Pickering, Ont., man, who was shot while sitting in his car in Toronto’s east end in early July.

The same boys, from Oshawa and Stoufville, face a total of 154 charges for what Staff Supt. Joe Matthews called a “violent crime spree” where they allegedly carried out 11 other shootings and used three stolen vehicles between June 29 and July 14.

Police say its tow truck task force has also arrested a 17-year-old boy who they allege was paid and then directed by a 33-year-old accused to shoot at two parked and unoccupied tow trucks.

Speaking at a news conference, Chief Myron Demkiw said a small segment of the tow truck industry had been “tainted by violence” connected to an “ongoing territory dispute.”

Staff Supt. Matthews says police believe criminals are motivated to use youths because they can be enticed with smaller amounts of money and face different consequences.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2024.