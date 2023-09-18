Two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber will not pitch again for Red Sox this season

September 17, 2023 — Changed at 16 h 42 min on September 17, 2023
Reading time: 1 min
The Associated Press
Comment count:
Two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber will not pitch again for Red Sox this season

TORONTO (AP) — Two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber has ended his minor league injury rehabilitation assignment and will not pitch again this season for the Boston Red Sox.

The 37-year-old right-hander has not pitched for Boston since June 20 because of right shoulder inflammation. He had been scheduled to make a third rehab start for Triple-Worcester on Saturday.

Instead, manager Alex Cora said Kluber will continue his rehab at home.

Kluber started for Worcester on Sept. 12, allowing two hits and striking out two in 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

With the Red Sox, Kluber went 3-6 with a 7.04 ERA in 15 games, including nine starts. He signed a $10 million, one-year contract with Boston in January, a deal that includes an $11 million club option for 2024.

Kluber went 5-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 16 starts for the New York Yankees in 2021, including a no-hitter in a 2-0 victory at Texas. He pitched for Tampa Bay in 2022, going 10-10 with a 4.34 ERA in 31 starts.

A three-time All-Star, Kluber won his first Cy Young with Cleveland in 2014, going 18-9 with a 2.44 ERA. He won the award again in 2017, finishing 18-4 with a 2.25 ERA.

A 13-year veteran who has also pitched for Texas, Kluber has a 116-77 record and a 3.44 ERA in 271 games, all but 11 as a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Cord Jefferson’s ‘American Fiction’ wins People’s Choice at Toronto International Film Festival
Ontario News

Cord Jefferson’s ‘American Fiction’ wins People’s Choice at Toronto International Film Festival

TORONTO — Cord Jefferson’s “American Fiction,” a satire about race and personal agency, was the…

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
Ontario News

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week: Auto talks The…