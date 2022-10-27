Two-time Silver Slugger winners Hernandez, Springer among Blue Jays’ nominees

The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Outfielders Teoscar Hernandez and George Springer are two of six Toronto Blue Jays named as finalists for Major League Baseball’s Silver Slugger award.

Both are two-time winners of the award given to the best offensive player at each position in both the American and National League.

Hernandez is looking for his third consecutive Silver Slugger, having earned it in 2020 and 2021.

Springer won the award in 2017 and 2019 when he was with the Houston Astros.

Catcher Alejandro Kirk, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., shortstop Bo Bichette, and third baseman Matt Chapman are the Blue Jays other nominees for this past season.

Guerrero won the award in 2021, while the other three Toronto players have yet to earn the honour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2022.

