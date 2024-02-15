Two Toronto constables charged with assault after shooting at men in car

February 15, 2024 at 16 h 37 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Two Toronto police officers who opened fire at two men in an allegedly stolen car last June are now facing charges.

Ontario’s police watchdog says the two constables were near College and Dufferin streets on June 11 when they saw a Cadillac that had been reported as stolen.

The Special Investigations Unit says the officers had an interaction with the two men in the car and fired their guns at them.

The SIU says the car took off but ended up hitting a pole, and the men inside were arrested.

One of them, a 26-year-old man, was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries.

The SIU says the two officers are each charged with assault with a weapon, careless use of a firearm and discharge of a firearm with the intent to wound, maim, disfigure or endanger life.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2024.

