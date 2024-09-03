Two Toronto police officers injured after locating stolen car

September 3, 2024 at 15 h 03 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Two Toronto police officers injured after locating stolen car

TORONTO — Two Toronto police officers have been injured after police say they found a stolen vehicle in the city early Tuesday morning.

Police say the officers located a vehicle near Chalkfarm Drive and Jane Street just after 2 a.m.

They say one police vehicle was damaged and two officers were taken to hospital with minor injuries after the occupants of the vehicle fled the area.

Police didn’t provide more information about the specific cause of the officers’ injuries.

Investigators say a firearm was found at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Misconduct charges withdrawn against Toronto officers in Tess Richey search
Ontario News

Misconduct charges withdrawn against Toronto officers in Tess Richey search

TORONTO — Two Toronto police officers accused of not searching thoroughly enough for a young woman…

Officers injured while arresting Toronto cop for impaired driving, drug possession
Ontario News

Officers injured while arresting Toronto cop for impaired driving, drug possession

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Peel police say two officers were injured during the late-night arrest of a Toronto…

Two dead, officers injured in foot pursuit after Toronto shooting, police say
Ontario News

Two dead, officers injured in foot pursuit after Toronto shooting, police say

TORONTO — Police say a man has been arrested after a daytime shooting in downtown Toronto that left…