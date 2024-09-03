Two Toronto police officers injured after locating stolen car

TORONTO — Two Toronto police officers have been injured after police say they found a stolen vehicle in the city early Tuesday morning.

Police say the officers located a vehicle near Chalkfarm Drive and Jane Street just after 2 a.m.

They say one police vehicle was damaged and two officers were taken to hospital with minor injuries after the occupants of the vehicle fled the area.

Police didn’t provide more information about the specific cause of the officers’ injuries.

Investigators say a firearm was found at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2024.