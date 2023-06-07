Two winning tickets sold for Tuesday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

June 7, 2023 at 7 h 44 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Two lucky lottery ticket holders in British Columbia and Ontario will split the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot.

There were 15 available Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, and five winning tickets were drawn.

Two of the tickets are each shared between two winners, splitting the money, while one ticket will claim the entire $1 million prize.

Three of the Maxmillion winners are in Ontario, one is in B.C. and the other is in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next draw on June 9 will be an estimated $22 million.

