Two women dead, two people injured after fire at Guelph, Ont., home

March 11, 2024 at 16 h 59 min
The Canadian Press
GUELPH, Ont. — Two women are dead after a fire at a home in Guelph, Ont.

Police say emergency crews were called to the home around 12:40 a.m. Monday.

They say two women living in the home died as a result of the fire.

Two other people inside were able to escape and were treated in hospital for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been contacted and will be investigating. 

Police say their own investigation is also ongoing. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2024.

