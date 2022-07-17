Two wounded in nightclub shooting, hours after deadly shooting near Union Station

Toronto police say two people were seriously wounded in a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning that came only hours after a man was shot dead near one of the city’s biggest transportation hubs.

They say the nightclub shooting in the downtown core came at about 3:30 a.m. and left a man and a woman with life-threatening injuries.

The fatal shooting near Union Station, where both local and regional buses and trains operate, happened around 7:30 p.m shortly after the end of a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game.

The incident led to a lockdown of the station and a brief halt to all train and bus services.

Toronto police say they don’t have anyone in custody for either of the recent shootings, but have said they believe the incident at Union Station was targeted and they’re hunting for two suspects.

Toronto Police Const. Alex Li says any shooting is serious and tragic, but acknowledges such incidents will be particularly troubling for many residents when they take place in such public settings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2022.