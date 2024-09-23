Two-year-old boy dead after reported missing in Cambridge, Ont., park: police

September 23, 2024 at 16 h 22 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Two-year-old boy dead after reported missing in Cambridge, Ont., park: police

CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO — Police say a two-year-old boy who was reported missing in a Cambridge, Ont., park is dead in what they are describing as a sudden death investigation.

Waterloo regional police say a woman who was at Soper Park with the boy called police around 6 a.m. Monday to report him missing.

Police responded and found the child unresponsive.

They say he was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police spokesperson Cherri Greeno called it “tragic call for everyone involved,” and extended condolences to the boy’s family.

Investigators did not immediately disclose the relationship between the woman and the boy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Mirvish extends Toronto run of ‘Come From Away’ due to popular demand
Ontario News

Mirvish extends Toronto run of ‘Come From Away’ due to popular demand

TORONTO — "Come From Away" is staying in Toronto a few months longer than expected. Mirvish Productions…