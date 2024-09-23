Two-year-old boy dead after reported missing in Cambridge, Ont., park: police

CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO — Police say a two-year-old boy who was reported missing in a Cambridge, Ont., park is dead in what they are describing as a sudden death investigation.

Waterloo regional police say a woman who was at Soper Park with the boy called police around 6 a.m. Monday to report him missing.

Police responded and found the child unresponsive.

They say he was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police spokesperson Cherri Greeno called it “tragic call for everyone involved,” and extended condolences to the boy’s family.

Investigators did not immediately disclose the relationship between the woman and the boy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2024.