U Sports hockey: Simon Lafrance powers UQTR to quarter-final win over Moncton

March 15, 2024 at 19 h 57 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Simon Lafrance was a one-man show Friday for the Universite du Quebec at Trois-Rivières Patriots.

Lafrance had a goal and four assists to power UQTR to a 5-1 quarter-final win over the Moncton Aigles Bless at the U Sports men’s hockey championship.

Felix Lafrance, Simon’s brother, scored twice for the second-seeded Patriots. Kaylen Gauthier and Charles Beaudoin had the other goals.

Jeremy Lapointe had the lone goal for seventh-seeded Moncton.

UQTR led 3-0 after the first period and 5-1 heading into the third. Two of its goals came on the power play.

The third-seeded UBC Thunderbirds take on the No. 6 McGill Redmen on Friday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2024.

