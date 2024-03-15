U Sports hockey: Simon Lafrance powers UQTR to quarter-final win over Moncton

TORONTO — Simon Lafrance was a one-man show Friday for the Universite du Quebec at Trois-Rivières Patriots.
Lafrance had a goal and four assists to power UQTR to a 5-1 quarter-final win over the Moncton Aigles Bless at the U Sports men’s hockey championship.
Felix Lafrance, Simon’s brother, scored twice for the second-seeded Patriots. Kaylen Gauthier and Charles Beaudoin had the other goals.
Jeremy Lapointe had the lone goal for seventh-seeded Moncton.
UQTR led 3-0 after the first period and 5-1 heading into the third. Two of its goals came on the power play.
The third-seeded UBC Thunderbirds take on the No. 6 McGill Redmen on Friday night.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2024.