UFC president Dana White to take in local Unified MMA card in Toronto

TORONTO — The stakes will be high Friday when Calgary’s John (The Dragon) Ngyuen takes on Ottawa’s Mateo (Carrapato) Vogel at Unified 55.

Nguyen’s Unified MMA Canadian featherweight title will be on the line at Toronto’s Rebel Entertainment Complex. And UFC president Dana White, in town for Saturday’s UFC 297 card at Scotiabank Arena, will be watching.

White is attending the regional promotion card for an episode of “Lookin’ for a Fight,” an online series that is part-talent hunt and part-travelogue.

“This is a big fight and to do it in front of Dana, it’s a big opportunity,” said Nguyen. “I’m looking forward to it … Looking forward to putting on a show.”

Vogel (8-3-0) has already fought in front of White. He is coming off an August loss toTimothy (Twilight Timmy) Cuamba in Las Vegas on Dana White’s Contender Series, which the UFC uses to showcase new talent with those who impress walking away with a UFC contract.

It was a close fight with all three judges scoring it 29-28 for Cuamba, who despite the win did not earn a UFC deal.

Vogel, who came on as the bout progressed, thought he deserved a better fate.

“While I think the decision was really unfair, I didn’t really fight my fight,” said Vogel. “I tried too hard to be perfect and it just manifested as me maybe not going for the kill as hard.”

But he said there were lessons learned in front of White and other top UFC officials.

“I stayed salty for a while, to be honest with you. I was pretty pissed because I felt that I did deserve the win,” he said. “But reflecting on it, it’s my own fault to leave anything in the hands of the judges.”

Still he acknowledges a win might not have been enough to get a UFC contract.

“The premise of the show is not really to win by decision. The premise of the show is to blow Dana away, give him a reason to sign you on the spot,” he said.

Vogel expects to be back in a UFC cage soon. Friday could be his ticket.

“I’m ready to rock,” he said. “This will be much more of a Mateo performance … I’m going to bring the violence like I’ve done in all my best performances.”

Nguyen (6-3-0) juggles a roofing job with his training, which he jokingly calls “a little extra strength and conditioning.” He also looks to work in two training sessions a day.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t hard. But I do love it,” he said.

He and Vogel almost met in another Canadian promotion, the Battlefield Fight League, but Nguyen signed with United MMA before the bout could happen.

Vogel held the Battlefield Fight League title before coming over to Unified.

“In my opinion I’m still the (BFL) champion. And I think fighting for this Unified belt solidifies my position as the best featherweight in Canada,” he said.

Vogel has some big wins already.

He won a decision over Serhiy Sidey on a BTC Fight Promotions card in February 2020 before submitting Garrett Armfield on a Cage Fury Fighting Championship show in April 2021. Sidey, from Burlington, Ont., and Armfield are both fighting on the UFC card Saturday.

Vogel believes he too is UFC-calibre.

“I’m seeing guys on the (UFC) cards right know that I know that I can smash,” he said confidently.

He hoped he would get another chance this season on Dana White’s Contender Series, but the opportunity didn’t come.

“But hey, look, I’m fighting in front of Dana White for the second time in the span of four months,” Vogel said. “I’m going in there to smash this guy.”

Zack (Pow Pow) Powell (6-1-0) of Niagara Falls, Ont., takes on South African Mark Hulme (11-3-0) for the Unified middleweight title in the co-main event.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2024