Ukrainian dancers to take Toronto stage for one-night performance of ‘The Nutcracker’

November 9, 2022 at 21 h 43 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — A pair of Ukrainian dancers who toured the world raising money to help their home country are set to perform a Christmas classic.

The Toronto International Ballet Theatre says principal dancers Vladyslav Romashchenko and Olga Posternak will take the stage in Toronto next month for a one-night performance of “The Nutcracker”

The dance company says Romashchenko and Posternak have taken part in charitable performances across Europe, Japan and the U.S. since leaving Ukraine last April.

It says the married couple helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars in Ukrainian humanitarian aid and they’re continuing their efforts after relocating to Toronto.

Their rendition of “Nutcracker” will be staged at Meridian Hall on Dec. 17 with choreography by Ukrainian artistic director Tatiana Stepanova.

Tickets can be purchased online.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2022

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Manulife earning slip on market performance, hurricane costs
Ontario News

Manulife earning slip on market performance, hurricane costs

TORONTO — Manulife Financial Corp. says its earnings slipped in the third quarter as market losses and hurricane costs weighed. The…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,344.25, down…