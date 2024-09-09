Ukrainian officials call for film following Russian soldiers to be pulled from TIFF

TORONTO — Ukrainian officials are calling on the Toronto International Film Festival to pull a documentary about Russian soldiers from its schedule.

In a letter to TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey, Ukrainian Consul General Oleh Nikolenko said the film “Russians at War” attempts to absolve the soldiers in question of responsibility in the invasion of Ukraine.

“It is irresponsible to allow the Toronto International Film Festival, one of the most reputable world film stages, to be used to whitewash the responsibility of Russian soldiers committing war crimes in Ukraine during the ongoing Russian invasion,” Nikolenko wrote in the letter dated Sept. 5.

The documentary from Russian-Canadian director Anastasia Trofimova premiered at the Venice Film Festival last week and is set to make its North American debut at TIFF on Friday.

The synopsis on TIFF’s website says the film depicts the soldiers’ disillusionment with the war as they learn the story they were sold in Russia is false.

Trofimova said in a written statement that the film is not propaganda, and was filmed without the permission of the Russian government, putting her at risk of criminal prosecution in Russia.

“I want to be clear that this Canada-France co-production is an antiwar film made at great risk to all involved, myself especially,” she said.

“I unequivocally believe that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is unjustified, illegal and acknowledge the validity of the International Criminal Court investigation of war crimes in Ukraine.”

In his letter to Bailey, Nikolenko wrote that he doesn’t believe the documentary was filmed legally, as access to Russian-occupied Ukraine is restricted and Trofimova did not receive permission to cross that border.

He said that by screening the film, TIFF is making itself complicit.

Nikolenko also said representatives from the Consulate General of Ukraine in Toronto, the Embassy of Ukraine in Ottawa and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress raised concerns with TIFF management in recent weeks, but did not find their response satisfactory.

Spokespeople for TIFF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2024.