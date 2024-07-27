Umicore suspends construction of $2.76B battery materials plant in Ontario

July 26, 2024 at 23 h 13 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Umicore suspends construction of $2.76B battery materials plant in Ontario

Umicore says it has halted spending on a $2.76-billion battery materials plant in eastern Ontario.

The global materials company says it made the decision because of scaled-back expectations for growth in the electric vehicle market.

Last October, the federal government committed to put $551.3 million toward the project and the Ontario government said it would spend up to $424.6 million in capital costs.

The plant was set to build cathode active materials and precursor cathode active materials.

Umicore says it is conducting a strategic review of its battery materials and will provide an update in the first quarter of next year.

The plant had previously expected to begin production in 2026 and create around 600 jobs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Argonauts returner Janarion Grant chasing CFL record against former team
Ontario News

Argonauts returner Janarion Grant chasing CFL record against former team

TORONTO — Janarion Grant is already providing the Toronto Argonauts huge returns just six games into…