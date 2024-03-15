UNB opens title defence with 4-0 win over Brock at U Sports men’s hockey nationals

March 14, 2024
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Benjamin Corbeil had two goals and one assist as the New Brunswick Reds opened their title defence with a 4-0 quarterfinal win over the Brock Badgers on Thursday at the U Sports men’s hockey championship.

Cody Morgan and Kade Landry also scored for top-ranked UNB, which got a nine-save shutout from Samuel Richard.

Connor Ungar stopped 34 shots for eighth-seeded Brock.

The Reds — who went undefeated all year and are the reigning AUS champions — will next face the winner from Thursday night’s quarterfinal between the Calgary Dinos and Toronto Metropolitan Bold.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2024.

