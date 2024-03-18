Unbeaten Reds beat Patriotes 4-0, repeat as University Cup hockey champions

TORONTO — The University of New Brunswick Reds had one more smashing performance to cap off a perfect season and successfully defend their University Cup title.

Austen Keating’s goal and two assists pushed the Reds to a 4-0 victory against the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières Patriotes on Sunday for the Fredericton school’s 10th national championship, ninth under legendary head coach Gardiner MacDougall.

After the gold medals were presented, the University Cup was passed around, and the good vibrations of a championship were shared on the ice with family and friends. The Reds returned to their dressing room for one of their post-game traditions: smashing a figurine painted in the opposition’s team colours.

“It’s a tradition that started well before I got here,” said third-year captain Jason Willms of Kitchener, Ont. “It’s important to celebrate, and we like to have fun when it’s all said and done.

“But our most important tradition with this program is winning, and we accomplished that again.”

When the Reds arrived in Toronto on Monday, they brought a small treasure chest with them. Inside were seven figurines. When they pull the proper one after a win, the player of the game takes two cautious swings with his stick, coming close to the figurine, and his teammates yell, “Fake.”

With the third swat, the figurine is smashed, and the team goes bonkers.

The Reds breezed through 2023-24 with a combined exhibition, regular and post-season record of 43-0, and have gone 47-0 dating back to last year’s playoff run and national championship.

In the eight-team University Cup tournament at the Mattamy Athletic Centre, the Reds eased their way to the school’s 10th title with shutout wins against Brock, the host Toronto Metropolitan University and the Patriotes by a combined score of 15-0.

It was the first time a team did not allow a goal in tournament history.

Samuel Richard was in net for the three shutouts. Combined with his backup, Griffen Outhouse, the UNB goalies finished the season with four consecutive shutouts. They did not allow a goal in the final 298 minutes and two seconds. The Reds outshot their opponents 33-23.

Not only has he won back-to-back Canadian championships, but MacDougall was lured 75 minutes south in May 2022 to take over the Saint John Sea Dogs on an interim basis and steered the junior team to a Memorial Cup title.

“He recruits people first instead of players,” said UNB defenceman Kale McCallum of Quispamsis, N.B. “There’s not a single guy on this team who isn’t a great guy. They are character people, and they do everything they have to to get the job done.

“This is the best group of guys I’ve ever played with. Everybody is so dialed into winning, and it’s an honour to be a part of this team.”

McCallum was named to the tournament all-star team with Keating, UNB forward Brady Gilmour, Patriotes forward Simon Lafrance, McGill defenceman Scott Walford and Richard.

Richard’s closest call was a chance from Patroites centre Conor Frenette in front with 6:37 left in the second period. But his shot hit Richard in the stomach.

The speedy and skilled Reds received a solid final-game effort from all four lines and three defence pairings.

But Keating, his linemates Gilmour, the tournament MVP, and Cody Morgan provided the offence. Gilmour and Morgan scored first-period goals to give the team a 2-0 lead.

The 25-year-old Keating, a former Ottawa 67’s standout, collected a rebound off the end boards early in the final period, giving the team a three-goal advantage. Keating, of Guelph, Ont., was coming off an Atlantic MVP season.

Isaac Nurse, Sarah, Nurse’s brother, added an empty-net goal before the celebration in front of a pro-UNB crowd began.

McGILL FINISHES THIRD

Brandon Frattaroli scored twice in the final six minutes to lift McGill to a 3-2 comeback win against Toronto Metropolitan University in the third-place game.

Jackson Doherty gave the host team a 2-1 lead at the 7:52 mark of the final frame, but Frattaroli, a third-year centre, tied the game and scored the winner with 1:21 remaining.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2024.