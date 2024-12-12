Unfair labour practice complaint over Canada Post layoffs resolved

OTTAWA — An unfair labour practice complaint filed by the union representing Canada Post workers over layoffs has been resolved.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers filed the complaint with the Canada Industrial Relations Board on Nov. 29 after some workers received temporary layoff notices while on strike.

The union says a mediated settlement has been reached that requires Canada Post to notify affected employees that they are not on a temporary layoff.

It says about 328 workers were issued the layoff notices.

The union called the move a “blatant intimidation tactic” and accused Canada Post of violating the Canada Labour Code, which the Crown corporation denied.

Canada Post says that under the terms of the resolution, it reserves the right to make staffing adjustments in the future if required.

The strike by more than 55,000 postal workers over key issues like wages and working conditions is nearing the four-week mark.

